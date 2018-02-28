VIDEO: On This Day, February 28- PASSING STRANGE Rocks Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2008, the psychedelic rock musical, Passing Strange, opened on Broadway at the Belasco Theater.

In Passing Strange, music takes center stage as a charismatic Narrator tells the tale of the Youth, a rebellious young African-American man who journeys to Europe in search of something "real." He travels from gospel-soaked South Central LA through psychedelic Amsterdam to militant Berlin and back.

This incendiary musical is a rowdy salve for turbulent times: a young punk screaming in defiance of the void, with an electric onstage band. Throughout his journey, Youth explores the indulgences of a bohemian lifestyle with sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. encounters brutal questions of his own sense of self, and grows into a man who finds that love outshines the "real".

The original Broadway run received seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. The show received one win for Best Book of a Musical.

Re-live this fantastic journey of self-discovery with the talented cast and composer and their performance on the 2008 Tony Awards.

