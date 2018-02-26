ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, February 26- JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY Dances Into New York

Feb. 26, 2018  

On this day in 1989, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, an anthology show devised of musical numbers featuring direction or choreography by Jerome Robbins, opened on Broadway. The show Included numbers from such iconic musicals as The King and I, On the Town and West Side Story, among others.

The show opened on Broadway in February 1989 at the Imperial Theatre and closed on September 1, 1990 after 633 performances and 55 previews. it was directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins. The cast featured Jason Alexander as the narrator, Charlotte d'Amboise, Faith Prince, Debbie Shapiro, Susann Fletcher and Scott Wise.

The original Broadway production was nominated for six 1989 Tony Awards, and won three, including Best Musical, Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Jason Alexander), and Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a musical, (Scott Wise).

Celebrate this Tony Award-winning Best Musical with an epic performance from the 1989 Tony Awards.

VIDEO: On This Day, February 26- JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY Dances Into New York
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • That Girl is Strange But Special! Susan Egan to Reprise Role in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at 5-Star Theatricals
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 26- JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY Dances Into New York
  • Pop Singer Lulu to Join the Cast of 42ND STREET on the West End
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 22- Happy Birthday, Lea Salonga!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 21- Menier Chocolate Factory's Production of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Lands on Broadway
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 20: Happy Birthday, Jessie Mueller!