ON THIS DAY
Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

VIDEO: On This Day, February 22- Happy Birthday, Lea Salonga!

Feb. 22, 2018  

Today we're celebrating the birthday ot Tony Award winner, Lea Salonga!

Lea Salonga, known across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Lea Salonga is a singer and actress who is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre.

She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival in addition to starring in the 10th and 25th Anniversary Concerts filmed and recorded for PBS. Lea's other Broadway appearances include Flower Drum Song and Allegiance. Lea currently stars in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Once on This Island.

Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend" in August of 2011.

As a concert artist Lea has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in some of the world's most iconic venues including the Sydney Opera House, Disney Concert Hall, Singapore's Esplanade, Hong Kong Cultural Center, Carnegie Hall, and London's O2 Arena.

Happy Birthday, Lea!

VIDEO: On This Day, February 22- Happy Birthday, Lea Salonga!
Click Here to Watch the Video!


Related Articles

From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • Pop Singer Lulu to Join the Cast of 42ND STREET on the West End
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 22- Happy Birthday, Lea Salonga!
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 21- Menier Chocolate Factory's Production of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Lands on Broadway
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 20: Happy Birthday, Jessie Mueller!
  • Together They're Unlimited! Josh Groban and Idina Menzel to Hit the Road in A New Tour
  • VIDEO: On This Day, February 16: Happy Birthday, John Tartaglia!