Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Oklahoma City University Students Perform 'You've Got a Friend'

Article Pixel Apr. 14, 2020  

Current OCU students and alumni gathered together - while being physically separated in their own homes - to create a video that shows how strong the OCU community is and always will be!

The group performed Carole King's 'You've Got a Friend.'

Produced and edited by Hannah Kimball (OCU class of 2021), this video is meant to brighten spirits and spread joy during strange and difficult times.

Watch the video below!

VIDEO: Oklahoma City University Students Perform 'You've Got a Friend'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch the Full Production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyles
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS
  • VIDEO: Appalachian State University Students Sing 'The Song of Purple Summer' in Lieu of Cancelled Production of SPRING AWAKENING
  • VIDEO: Hear An Early Version of 'Opening Up' In New WAITRESS Clip from A.R.T!