VIDEO: Oklahoma City University Students Perform 'You've Got a Friend'
Current OCU students and alumni gathered together - while being physically separated in their own homes - to create a video that shows how strong the OCU community is and always will be!
The group performed Carole King's 'You've Got a Friend.'
Produced and edited by Hannah Kimball (OCU class of 2021), this video is meant to brighten spirits and spread joy during strange and difficult times.
