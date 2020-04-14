VIDEO: Oklahoma City University Students Perform 'You've Got a Friend'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Current OCU students and alumni gathered together - while being physically separated in their own homes - to create a video that shows how strong the OCU community is and always will be!

The group performed Carole King's 'You've Got a Friend.'

Produced and edited by Hannah Kimball (OCU class of 2021), this video is meant to brighten spirits and spread joy during strange and difficult times.

Watch the video below!





