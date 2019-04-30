VIDEO: Norm Lewis, Holland Taylor Guest Star As Actors in a Play on FX's BETTER THINGS

Norm Lewis and Holland Taylor guest starred on last week's episode of BETTER THINGS on FX. In the episode, the main character Sam goes to New York City to read for a play titled "Skewered" alongside Lewis, Taylor, and other actors Mark Feuerstein, Gabrielle Ruiz, and Jon Jon Briones.

Watch the clip below!

Better Things is the story of Sam FOX (Pamela Adlon), a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters, Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) in Los Angeles. She also looks after her mother, Phil (Celia Imrie), an English expat with questionable faculties who lives across the street.

Whether she's struggling to keep her daughters close or trying to push one of them out of the nest, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor. At the end of the day, Sam's just trying to earn a living, navigate her daughters' changing lives, survive her family, have fun with a friend or two, and also - just maybe - squeeze in some private time.

Lewis was most recently seen in the NBC television special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! alongside John Legend and Sara Bareilles. His recent stage credits include the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as the lead in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, where he received the AUDELCO Award for his performance. Lewis made history in May 2014 as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American "Phantom" on Broadway. He received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as "Porgy" in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway and West End shows include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, LES MISERABLES, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon and The Who's Tommy.

Taylor took Broadway by storm as writer and star of ANN, a one-woman show about the inspiring Texas Governor Ann Richards, which resulted in rave reviews, a Tony Award nomination for Best Actress, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, and the Outer Circle Critics award for Best Solo Performance. The show also played the Zach Theatre in Austin, Texas, where Holland reprised and filmed the full Lincoln Center Theater production, bringing ANN home to Texas. Taylor was last seen on Broadway in the star-studded revival of The Front Page, opposite Nathan Lane, John Slattery, Robert Morse, John Goodman and other luminaries. Her current project is Mr. Mercedes, a limited TV series for Audience Network,





