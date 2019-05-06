VIDEO: Noah Galvin and Molly Gordon Talk New Film BOOKSMART

May. 6, 2019  

Broadway star Noah Galvin joined Booksmart co-star Molly Gordon on AM to DM by BuzzFeed News this morning to discuss their new film.

In the interview, they talked about working with Olivia Wilde in her directorial debut, what they got to do in Booksmart that they wished they did in high school, and queer representation in Hollywood. They spoke candidly about their hilarious new comedy and what it's like being young in Hollywood today.

Watch the interview below!

Both Galvin and Gordon recently starred in the MCC Theater's musical production of Alice By Heart off-Broadway.

Noah Galvin is currently starring in Waitress on Broadway as Ogie. He recently starred as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. In addition to Booksmart, his film and television credits include Assassination Nation and The Real O'Neals on ABC.

Photo Credit: Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed News

VIDEO: Noah Galvin and Molly Gordon Talk New Film BOOKSMART
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: THE CHER SHOW Cast Performs 'Song for the Lonely' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Bryan Adams Hits The Stage At PRETTY WOMAN To Celebrate 300 Performances
  • VIDEO: Get A Peek At The Muny's Latest Upgrades!
  • VIDEO: OKLAHOMA!'s Ali Stroker is Her Most Powerful Self on Stage
  • VIDEO: Paul Alexander Nolan and Carmen Cusack Perform 'Whoa Mama' From BRIGHT STAR
  • VIDEO: Watch Lesli Margherita, James Monroe Iglehart, and More in STAR WARS DAS MUSICAL at BroadwayCon 2017

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup