VIDEO: Noah Galvin and Molly Gordon Talk New Film BOOKSMART

Broadway star Noah Galvin joined Booksmart co-star Molly Gordon on AM to DM by BuzzFeed News this morning to discuss their new film.

In the interview, they talked about working with Olivia Wilde in her directorial debut, what they got to do in Booksmart that they wished they did in high school, and queer representation in Hollywood. They spoke candidly about their hilarious new comedy and what it's like being young in Hollywood today.

Watch the interview below!

Both Galvin and Gordon recently starred in the MCC Theater's musical production of Alice By Heart off-Broadway.

Noah Galvin is currently starring in Waitress on Broadway as Ogie. He recently starred as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. In addition to Booksmart, his film and television credits include Assassination Nation and The Real O'Neals on ABC.

Photo Credit: Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed News





