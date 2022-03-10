Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Sara Bareilles & Jennifer Nettles Perform at International Women's Day Benefit Concert

Girls With Impact is the nation's only live online business and leadership program for young women ages 12-18.

Mar. 10, 2022  

Live Nation Women collaborated with Girls With Impact to produce the first-ever virtual concert event for International Women's Day. The benefit concert delivered a unique live entertainment experience from the comfort of home.

Watch Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Sara Bareilles and Jennifer Nettles perform at the benefit concert below!

The online-MBA program has seen profound results amongst graduates -- including full college scholarships, national press, boosted confidence, and more as they create business from their passions.



