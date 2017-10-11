VIDEO: Nintendo's 'Super Mario Odyssey' Trailer features Broadway Razzle-Dazzle

Super Mario goes Broadway in a new live-action trailer for 'Super Mario Odyssey',' available on Nintendo Switch on October 27th. In the musical extravaganza, Mario and Cappy dance through the streets of New Donk City and embark on an all-new, massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure, complete with a new theme song and dancers in full business attire. Click here for free song download and more details, and check out the jazzy trailer below!

According to the game's official description: Thanks to heroic, hat-shaped Cappy, Mario's got new moves that'll make you rethink his traditional run-and-jump gameplay-like cap jump, cap throw, and capture. Use captured cohorts such as enemies, objects, and animals to progress through the game and uncover loads of hidden collectibles. And if you feel like playing with a friend, just pass them a Joy-Con™ controller! Player 1 controls Mario while Player 2 controls Cappy.

This sandbox-style 3D Mario adventure-the first since 1996's beloved Super Mario 64™ and 2002's Nintendo GameCube™ classic Super Mario Sunshine™-is packed with SECRETS and surprises, plus exciting new kingdoms to explore.

