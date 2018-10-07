VIDEO: Nick Kroll Reveals Which 'Kroll Show' Character He Wants to See on Broadway

Nick Kroll recently did an interview with Vulture, where he was asked which character from his 'Kroll Show' he thinks should star in their own Broadway musical.

The panel discussed its options, including a live sex show on international waters, before settling on a nightly, improvised musical starring the cast of "Publicity."

Watch the full segment below!

Nick Kroll made his Broadway debut alongside John MULANEY in Oh, Hello, which also came to Netflix in 2017.

Oh, Hello On Broadway ran for 138 record breaking performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. David Letterman declared it "the funniest thing I've seen in years." Mel Brookssaid "After seeing 'Oh, Hello,' I never wanted to say goodbye!" The New York Times called it as "stupendously funny," and The Hollywood Reporter named it "The funniest show in town!

