VIDEO: Nick Kroll Reveals Which 'Kroll Show' Character He Wants to See on Broadway

Oct. 7, 2018  

Nick Kroll recently did an interview with Vulture, where he was asked which character from his 'Kroll Show' he thinks should star in their own Broadway musical.

The panel discussed its options, including a live sex show on international waters, before settling on a nightly, improvised musical starring the cast of "Publicity."

Watch the full segment below!

Nick Kroll made his Broadway debut alongside John MULANEY in Oh, Hello, which also came to Netflix in 2017.

Oh, Hello On Broadway ran for 138 record breaking performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre. David Letterman declared it "the funniest thing I've seen in years." Mel Brookssaid "After seeing 'Oh, Hello,' I never wanted to say goodbye!" The New York Times called it as "stupendously funny," and The Hollywood Reporter named it "The funniest show in town!

VIDEO: Nick Kroll Reveals Which 'Kroll Show' Character He Wants to See on Broadway
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

Include






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Lisa Brescia, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Jessica Phillips and Christiane Noll Sing 'Anybody Have a Map?'
  • VIDEO: Lady Gaga Talks to Stephen Colbert About Her A STAR IS BORN Co-Star Bradley Cooper
  • VIDEO: Real Life Gander Resident Talks COME FROM AWAY on Kelly & Ryan
  • VIDEO: Terrence Mann Talks Joining The Company of Variety Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID
  • VIDEO: Common Talks About His Desire to Do Broadway on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
  • VIDEO: Vanessa Hudgens Throws Back to HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Days with 'Lay With Me'

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE