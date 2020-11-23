VIDEO: Next on Stage Finalist Joshua Keen Choreographs Advertisement for NYC Ice Cream Shop A La Mode

Joshua Keen, a finalist in our recent dance competition, got to direct and choreograph an advertisement for NYC Ice Cream Shop A La Mode! The video features Camille Theriault and was filmed by Noah Zachary.

Watch his video below!

"I just recently moved to NYC to pursue my career as a performer/choreographer and A La Mode happened to discover my videos from the 'Next On Stage' dance contest. So I owe this incredible opportunity to BroadwayWorld and Laduca Shoes," said Keen.

Keen participated in our first-ever dance competition over the summer and placed fourth. You can find out more info about his work at www.joshuakeendance.com.

A La Mode, which is located in NYC at 360 E 55th Street and online at alamodeshoppe.com/, is an ice cream shop even those with nut allergies can enjoy.

"Growing up with a severe nut allergy has been difficult, but discovering A La Mode was so special. Rarely can I eat dessert items that are not pre-packaged/store bought. It means so much to have something sweet and safe," said Keen.

About A La Mode Shoppe

As longtime ice cream lovers, we didn't want kids or adults with nut allergies to live in a world where they couldn't enjoy the tasty treat of some sweet delicious ice cream - so we did something about it.

First, in our critically acclaimed ice cream shop on New York City's Upper East Side - and now in our national product roll-out, A La Mode ice cream leaves out the potentially harmful stuff (nuts, sesame seeds, and eggs), but leaves in all of the rich, satisfying taste of a premium ice cream brand.

With nut and other food allergies of increasing concern, it's good to know that A La Mode ice cream is made in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility where there is absolutely no chance of our products being compromised by any nut dust (or trace amounts of eggs, or sesame seeds). Our delicious creations have already been widely recognized for their superior flavors and variety. This allergy-conscious, handcrafted approach - along with a mouth-watering menu of exciting new flavors - guarantees that A La Mode ice cream will soon become an ice cream "superstar" in your store too.

