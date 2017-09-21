VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr, Josh Gad Star in Kenneth Branagh's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Below, check out a new trailer for Kenneth Branagh's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, in theaters November 10, 2017. The cast includes Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr.(HAMILTON), Tony nominee Josh Gad (BOOK OF MORMON) and Dame Judi Dench. Featuring a screenplay by: Michael Green, the film is based upon the novel by Agatha Christie.

Produced by Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Shaefer, Judy Hofflund, the cast includes Tom Bateman, Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom, Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Sergei Polunin

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie, "Murder on the Orient Express" tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

