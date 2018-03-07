VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Talks Hosting the Oscars on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Neil Patrick Harris appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Neil talks about guest hosting the show when Jimmy was out for his son Billy's surgery, his experience hosting the Oscars, and he gives his thoughts on how Jimmy did when he hosted them.

Check out the clip below!

On television, Neil Patrick Harris is known for playing the title character on Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989-1993), Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014, for which he was nominated for four Emmy Awards), and Count Olaf on A Series of Unfortunate Events. Harris is also known for his role as the title character in Joss Whedon's musical Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog (2008) and a fictional version of himself in the Harold & Kumar film series (2004-2011). His other films include Starship Troopers (1997), Beastly (2011), The Smurfs (2011), The Smurfs 2(2013), A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), and Gone Girl (2014). In 2014, he starred in the title role in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH on Broadway, for which he won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. Harris has hosted the Tony Awards in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013, for which he won several special class Emmy Awards. He also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009 and 2013, and hosted the 87th Academy Awards in 2015.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is an American late-night talk show, created and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, and broadcast on ABC. The nightly hour-long show made its debut on January 26, 2003, as the first program to air immediately following ABC's coverage of SUPER BOWL XXXVII. Jimmy Kimmel Live! is produced by Jackhole Productions in association with ABC Studios. Having aired for more than twice as long as either The Dick Cavett Show (1969-1975) or Politically Incorrect (1997-2002), it is the longest running late-night talk show in ABC's history at 15 years and counting as of January 12, 2017.

