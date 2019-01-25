VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Steals THE LATE LATE SHOW from James Corden

On last night's episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," James Corden kicks off a Q&A with his audience, but quickly loses control as the only quality questions are intended for James's guest Neil Patrick Harris.

On television, Neil Patrick Harris is known for playing the title character on Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989-1993), Barney Stinson on HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER (2005-2014, for which he was nominated for four Emmy Awards), and Count Olaf on A Series of Unfortunate Events. Harris is also known for his role as the title character in Joss Whedon's musical Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog (2008) and a fictional version of himself in the Harold & Kumar film series (2004-2011). His other films include Starship Troopers (1997), Beastly (2011), The Smurfs (2011), The Smurfs 2(2013), A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), and Gone Girl (2014).

In 2014, he starred in the title role in HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH on Broadway, for which he won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. Harris has hosted the TONY AWARDS in 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013, for which he won several special class Emmy Awards. He also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2009 and 2013, and hosted the 87th Academy Awards in 2015.

