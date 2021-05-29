VIDEO: NY Phil Bandwagon 2 Brings Music to the Bronx

NY Phil Bandwagon 2 brought the beat to the Bronx last weekend with partner Casita Maria Center For Arts & Education!

Enjoy the sounds of Bandwagon in this super-cut of the fantastic artists we presented over the three-day festival in the Bronx, which included James Lovell and The Afri-Garifuna Music Ambassadors with NY Phil musicians, Juana Luna and Elisa Toro Franky with a Philharmonic string quartet, BronX BandA with Arturo O'Farrill and tap dancer Ayodele Casel, Kool Element Latin Jazz with UpBeat NYC, Bronx Arts Ensemble and NY Phil musicians with Angélica Negrón, It's Showtime NYC with DJ Grand Wizzard Theodore and DJ (and NY Phil Assistant Principal Timpani / percussion) Kyle Zerna, a tribute to Craig "muMs" Grant, and three World Premieres by New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers.

This weekend Bandwagon 2 activities have been cancelled due to rain and cold weather.

For more information visit https://nyphil.org.