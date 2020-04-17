Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Miriam Shor Performs 'An Old-Fashioned Love Story'⁣ ⁣in New #EncoresArchives!

Apr. 17, 2020  

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Miriam Shor performing "An Old-Fashioned Love Story"a?? a?? from Encores! Off-Center's The Wild Party in 2015.

Watch the video below!




