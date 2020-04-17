VIDEO: Miriam Shor Performs 'An Old-Fashioned Love Story' in New #EncoresArchives!
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Miriam Shor performing "An Old-Fashioned Love Story"a?? a?? from Encores! Off-Center's The Wild Party in 2015.
#EncoresArchives Bawdy and bold, the hilariously subversive "An Old-Fashioned Love Story" is sung by drunken party guest Madelaine True as she lobs lustful asides at the other female attendees. Laced with postmodern irony, the song forcefully veers from musical comedy to dramatic depth, and right into an unabashed look at love and lasciviousness in the roaring 20s. : Miriam Shor An Old-Fashioned Love Story" #StayHome #Musicals #Broadway