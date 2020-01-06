VIDEO: Michelle Williams Champions a Woman's Right to Choose in Her GOLDEN GLOBES Acceptance Speech

Last night, Michelle Williams won the 2020 Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for playing Gwen Verdon in the FX series Fosse/Verdon. In her speech, Williams advocated for a woman's right to choose and implored women to vote in the 2020 election.

Watch the acceptance speech below!

In her speech, Williams said, "When you put this in someone's hands you're acknowledging the choices they make as an actor. Moment by moment, scene by scene, day by day. But you're also acknowledging the choices they make as a person. The education they pursued, the training they sought, the hours they put in. I'm grateful for the acknowledgement of the choices I've made and I'm also grateful to have lived in a moment in our society where choice exists, because as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice."

"I've tried my very best to live a life of my own making, and not just a series of events that happened to me. But one that I could stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over. Sometimes messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise. But one that I had carved with my own hand. And I wouldn't have been able to do this without employing a woman's right to choose."

She continued, "To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives as all mothers know that the scales must and will tip towards our children. Now I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God or whoever you pray to that we live in a country founded on the principles that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours. So, women 18 to 118, when it is time to vote please do so in your self-interest. It's what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them but don't forget we are the largest voting body in this country. Let's make it look more like us."

It was recently announced that Williams is engaged to Thomas Kail, and the two are expecting a baby.

Spanning five decades, FOSSE/VERDON explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon(Michelle Williams). He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater's most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob's head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment - at a perilous cost.

Featuring show-stopping choreography, including original pieces as well as some of the most iconic works of Bob and Gwen's careers, FOSSE/VERDON will tell the story of these two brilliant, complicated individuals - the love they shared, the art they created, and the price they paid in the pursuit of greatness.

Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Joel Fields, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams and George Stelzner are Executive Producers of the limited series that is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. Levenson wrote the premiere episode, which was directed by Kail. Actress, dancer and producer Nicole Fosse, and daughter of Fosse and Verdon, serves as a key Creative Consultant, Co-Executive Producer and oversees The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Co-Producer Andy Blankenbuehler is serving as a Choreographer, as is Susan Misner. Erica Kay serves as Producer.

Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBC





