Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Michael John LaChiusa Performs From THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA as Part of the Old Globe's Act Breaks Series

Article Pixel Apr. 22, 2020  

Five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa shared an exclusive song from his new musical The Gardens of Anuncia, which will have its world premiere at The Old Globe.

The video also features a special appearance from director and choreographer (and inspiration for the show) Graciela Daniele and her beautiful flower garden!

Check out the video below!

This video is part of The Old Globe's Act Breaks series. When the curtain falls, where do the artists go? Act Breaks reveals the answer. This special series offers exclusive video content providing an intimate connection with your favorite Old Globe Theatre makers. Act Breaks checks in with actors, writers, directors, and artisans to see what they are up to during this Great Intermission. Each artist will share what's foremost in their hearts and minds: a song, a message about why theatre matters, or just a hello to their friends and supporters at the Globe.

VIDEO: Michael John LaChiusa Performs From THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA as Part of the Old Globe's Act Breaks Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: AMERICAN IDIOT Original Broadway Cast Sings '21 Guns' to Celebrate 10 Year Anniversary
  • VIDEO: Stephen Sondheim Reads Lyrics to Act 1 Finale of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE
  • VIDEO: Amber Riley and the Original West End Cast of DREAMGIRLS Perform 'One Night Only'
  • VIDEO: Kathryn Hahn Stages A Scene From GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS With American Girl Dolls
  • VIDEO: Watch the Promo For Episode 11 of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
  • VIDEO: Sally Murphy and Jessie Mueller Perform From CAROUSEL