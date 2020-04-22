VIDEO: Michael John LaChiusa Performs From THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA as Part of the Old Globe's Act Breaks Series

Five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa shared an exclusive song from his new musical The Gardens of Anuncia, which will have its world premiere at The Old Globe.

The video also features a special appearance from director and choreographer (and inspiration for the show) Graciela Daniele and her beautiful flower garden!

Check out the video below!

This video is part of The Old Globe's Act Breaks series. When the curtain falls, where do the artists go? Act Breaks reveals the answer. This special series offers exclusive video content providing an intimate connection with your favorite Old Globe Theatre makers. Act Breaks checks in with actors, writers, directors, and artisans to see what they are up to during this Great Intermission. Each artist will share what's foremost in their hearts and minds: a song, a message about why theatre matters, or just a hello to their friends and supporters at the Globe.





