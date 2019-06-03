VIDEO: Michael Ball and Susan Boyle Perform 'A Million Dreams' on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

Susan Boyle and Michael Ball took the stage at Britain's Got Talent last night, June 2, to perform 'A Million Dreams' from The Greatest Showman. The track was recorded for Boyle's album, TEN.

Check out the performance below!

Download or stream Susan's new album 'TEN' here: http://smarturl.it/SusanBoyleTEN.

Susan Boyle made a splash in 2009 when she appeared on Britain's Got Talent, wowing audiences with her rendition of I Dreamed A Dream from Les Miserables.

Boyle gained worldwide attention in 2009, and has gone on to become a top selling artist with over 20 million albums sold worldwide. She has stormed to the top of the charts in over 30 countries, garnered two Grammy nominations and her albums have gone multi-platinum in over 38 countries.

Michael Ball has received critical acclaim for his performances in the West End and on Broadway in shows including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and the smash hit musical Hairspray. He has sold millions of albums and toured multiple continents across the world.

Ball will embark on a 21-date U.K. tour, supporting his forthcoming album. The double Olivier Award winner will hit the road in April 2019 until the end of May next year. For a list of dates and to purchase tickets, click here.





