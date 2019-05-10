VIDEO: Michael Arden Performs 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

May. 10, 2019  

Michael Arden, who originated the role of Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, stopped by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to sing 'Out There' from the musical.

Watch the performance below!

The show, which also starred Pippin's Ciara Renée as "Esmeralda", opened at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse on March 4, 2015 and closed on April 5, 2015.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a dramatic telling of the famous love story on a grand scale, with a lush, emotionally rich score featuring music by Alan Menken (Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin). With a book by Peter Parnell, The Hunchback of Notre Dame has orchestrations by Michael Starobin; Michael Kosarin is music supervisor, Brent-Alan Huffman is conductor/associate music supervisor and Rob Berman provides dance arrangements.

