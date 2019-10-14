VIDEO: Meet the New Cast of the WAITRESS National Tour

They're opening up in a city near you!

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, the National Touring Production of WAITRESS, is getting ready to hit the road, beginning previews in Boise, ID at the Morrison Center before premiering in Vancouver, BC at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on November 12, 2019.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Before the cast comes to a city near you, get to know the company!

Bailey McCall (Jenna):

Kennedy Salters (Becky):

Brian Lundy (Ogie):





