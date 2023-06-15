Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere on CBS MORNINGS

Sara Bareilles appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss the recent premiere of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! at the Tribeca Film Festival and its simultaneous broadcast in Times Square.

During the interview Bareilles discussed her "hope" of the live capture being seen by more audiences following the Tribeca Film Festival, how performing on Broadway was her original dream, and why she wanted to capture the Broadway show on film.

"I was one of those people who grew up in a small community that didn't have access to mainstream theatre. I grew up watching these wonderful PBS specials, things like Into the Woods and Great Performances and the Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. That's how I got my dose of theatre and how I nurtured that love for it. I feel like we got this opportunity to capture Waitress with this cast, in this moment and we just couldn't pass it up," she shared.

Watch the full interview, which also features footage of Bareilles performing "She Used to Be Mine" in the live capture, below!

“Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway!” is a heartwarming story that follows the life of Jenna Hunterson (Sara Bareilles), a pie-maker and waitress stuck in an unfulfilling marriage in a small town. Jenna finds solace in baking and dreams of winning a baking contest in a nearby city to escape her mundane life.

When Jenna becomes pregnant, she decides to take control of her life with the help of her co-workers and a new town doctor. She confronts her past, faces her fears, and makes life-changing choices.

Filmed on Broadway in 2021, the film also features Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, Eric Anderson, with Joe Tippett, and Christopher Fitzgerald.

