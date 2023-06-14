Review Roundup: WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL - LIVE ON BROADWAY! Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

The live capture of the Broadway show stars Sara Bareilles, Drew Gehling, Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, and more.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

WAITRESS
Click Here for More on WAITRESS
Review Roundup: WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL - LIVE ON BROADWAY! Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

On Monday night, Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! made history as the very first film to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival while also being broadcast in Times Square.

“Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway!” is a heartwarming story that follows the life of Jenna Hunterson (Sara Bareilles), a pie-maker and waitress stuck in an unfulfilling marriage in a small town. Jenna finds solace in baking and dreams of winning a baking contest in a nearby city to escape her mundane life.

When Jenna becomes pregnant, she decides to take control of her life with the help of her co-workers and a new town doctor. She confronts her past, faces her fears, and makes life-changing choices.

Based on the beloved film of the same name, the musical adaptation was created with original music and lyrics by singer Sara Bareilles and captured audiences’ hearts during its run around the world.

The first reviews for the new live capture of the hit musical have been released. Read them below and check back later as we update this roundup with more reviews as they are released!

Damon Wise, Deadline: "Director Brett Sullivan records Paulus’s fluid staging in a way that suggests he may have studied Spike Lee’s 2020 concert movie American Utopia. Not that Lee reinvented the wheel in any spectacular way, but his filming of David Byrne’s concert show was clearly the work of a team player rather than a documentarist. Sullivan takes a similar approach, regarding the audience, the stage and the building itself as characters, consolidating the idea of live theater as something to participate in as much as be seen."

Larry Fried, Geek Vibes Nation: "Though it certainly isn’t challenging the form, Waitress does utilize a number of cinematic techniques to add new dimension to specific scenes: slow motion, superimposition, and even the occasional unbroken long take. Having both the language of cinema and theater coalesce in this way is a treat for fans of both mediums, but never distracts to the point that any person in one camp may be confused by the other."

Watch the trailer for Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! here:



To read more reviews, click here!


RELATED STORIES

1
Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Photo
Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca

BroadwayWorld caught up with the cast and creative team of Waitress on the red carpet of the film's premiere at Tribeca Film Festival. Find out what Bareilles, Charity Angél Dawson, Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, Eric Anderson, Joe Tippett, and more had to say at the opening night!

2
Sara Bareilles Is Working on a New Musical Photo
Sara Bareilles Is Working on a New Musical

Sara Bareilles has another Broadway musical in the works! After a whirlwind 48 hours attending the Tony Awards as a nominee for Into the Woods and the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! at th Tribeca Film Festival, Bareilles revealed that she is in the process of writing another musical.

3
Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer Photo
Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer

The teaser trailer video for the Waitress live capture has been released! “Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway!” will have its world premiere tonight at the Tribeca Festival. Simultaneously, it will be broadcast onto TSX Entertainment’s 18,000-square-foot digital screen overlooking Times Square for the first time in festival history.

4
Video: Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Photo
Video: Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film

Sara Bareilles sat down on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss her latest projects, including the upcoming Waitress live capture, her new singing competition podcast, and her Tony nomination for Into the Woods. Watch a video of the new interview now!

From This Author - Review Roundups

Review Roundup: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' THE COMEUPPANCE Opens at Signature TheatreReview Roundup: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' THE COMEUPPANCE Opens at Signature Theatre
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And MoreReview Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And More
Review Roundup: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Remake Swims Into TheatersReview Roundup: Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Remake Swims Into Theaters
Review Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Metropolitan OperaReview Roundup: Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI Opens at the Metropolitan Opera

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You