VIDEO: Mariah Carey, Kerry Washington & More Honor Debbie Allen in Celebration of DANCE DREAMS: HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER

Mariah Carey, Dolly Parton, Shonda Rhimes, Kerry Washington and more send Debbie Allen kind words and virtual flowers in celebration of her new Netflix documentary, DANCE DREAMS: HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER.

From Shondaland, the Netflix documentary film Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker shines a light on the work of trailblazing icon Debbie Allen and her reimagining of the classic ballet performed annually by the gifted students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA).

Over the last 50 years, Allen's incredible career has spanned the spectrum of the arts - from acting in, choreographing, and directing the iconic series Fame, to her prolific work directing, producing, choreographing, dancing, and writing for film, television, and theatre - garnering her Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, and multiple Tony nominations in the process. Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker features intimate interviews with Allen, her family, DADA's world class dance instructors, and her inspirational students, and provides fascinating insights into Allen's own personal journey pursuing an art form where she did not always see herself reflected in its imagery. The film also offers front row access to the grueling rehearsals, the passion and leadership of Allen and DADA's dance instructors, and the huge commitment and undertaking by the dancers of all ages and backgrounds who come to train at the academy each year regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances or traditional expectations of the dance community. Rehearsed for just over three months, 'The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker' has become a staple holiday performance in Los Angeles and the largest fundraising event on the school's calendar.

Directed by Oliver Bokelberg, Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker is a celebration of the impact the arts can have on young lives and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, and Jordy Wynn.

For her vast body of work, Ms. Allen has earned three Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe, five NAACP Image Awards, a Drama Desk, an Astaire Award (for Best Dancer), and the Olivier Award. She holds four honorary Doctorate degrees and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She was appointed by President George W. Bush to represent the United States as a Cultural Ambassador of Dance.