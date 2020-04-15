Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: MAMMA MIA! West End Delivers Virtual Performance

Article Pixel Apr. 15, 2020  

The West End cast of the international smash-hit musical, Mamma Mia!, has created a virtual performance of the show's title song for fans in quarantine!

Watch the video below!

Inspired by the story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs, Mamma Mia! is Judy Craymer's vision of staging writer Catherine Johnson's sunny, funny tale of family and friendship unfolding on a tiny Greek island. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited 20 years ago. Songs including "Dancing Queen," "The Winner Takes It All," "Money, Money, Money" and "Take a Chance on Me" are all featured in this feel-good musical.

Get the best prices on tickets to Mamma Mia! on TodayTix - click here.
VIDEO: MAMMA MIA! West End Delivers Virtual Performance
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Josh Groban Sings 'You'll Never Walk Alone' For His Second #ShowerSongs Performance
  • VIDEO: The Public Theater Shares HAMILTON's Tribute to A CHORUS LINE
  • VIDEO: ALADDIN Cast Members Teach the 'Arabian Nights' Choreography
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Memory' From CATS