VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings 'Stars and the Moon' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Liz Callaway has posted a new cover from her car, this time singing 'Stars and the Moon' from Songs For a New World!

"I've always loved this song, but had never sung it before, until last month, at New City Music Theatre's staged concert of Songs For a New World, at Radial Park," Liz writes. "Thanks, Rick Endinger for the piano track!"

Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby, and for five years, sang Memory as Grizabella in Cats. She has also starred in the original casts of Miss Saigon, The Three Musketeers, and The Look of Love.

Off-Broadway, she received a Drama Desk nomination for her performance in The Spitfire Grill, and also appeared in No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little, Godspell, and Brownstone. Other New York appearances include Hair in Concert, the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center , A Stephen Sondheim Evening, and Fiorello! at Encores! She also starred as Venus in the Chicago Ovations! production of One Touch of Venus, and in Elegies at Reprise! in Los Angeles .

The award-winning Sibling Revelry (created with sister Ann Hampton Callaway) was presented to great acclaim at The Donmar Warehouse in London . Originally produced at New York 's Rainbow and Stars, the show was recorded live by DRG Records. Relative Harmony, also created with her sister opened to rave reviews in New York and Los Angeles . She had the pleasure of co-starring with Jimmy Webb & Paul Williams in their critically acclaimed engagement at Feinstein's in New York . Her extensive concert and symphony work includes appearances at The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and on tour with the Boston Pops. Worldwide, she has performed in China , Iceland , Estonia , Germany , France , and Slovenia .

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Liz is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's The Return of Jafar, and Aladdin and the King of Thieves. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in The Swan Princess, Lion King 2:Simba's Pride, Beauty and the Beast, and The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars.

She received an Emmy Award for hosting Ready to Go, a daily, live children's program on CBS in Boston . Other TV credits include In Performance at the White House, Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim, Christmas with the Boston Pops, The David Letterman Show, and Senior Trip (CBS Movie of the Week.)

Liz has released 3 solo recordings: The Beat Goes On (featuring music of the 60's), The Story Goes On: Liz Callaway On and Off-Broadway, and Anywhere I Wander (The music of Frank Loessor). Her numerous other recordings include Unsung Sondheim, Unsung Irving Berlin, Lost in Boston, The Maury Yeston Songbook, and Hair in Concert.