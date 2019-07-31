VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Transforms Childhood Park Into Venue For Young Performers

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

The Today Show recently did a feature on Payson Playground, a park near where Lin-Manuel Miranda grew up. Miranda and his family recently partnered with People's Theatre Project to give the park a revamp. The park is now a space for young performers to take part in a theatre summer camp.

Miranda's father, Luis, and sister, Luz, sat down with The Today Show to discuss the project.

Watch the interview below, plus see some footage of the park's transformation!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient, best known for writing Hamilton and In The Heights.

The film version of In The Heights is currently in production. The film is set to release on June 26, 2020, and stars Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Olga Merediz, Jimmy Smits, Gregory Diaz IV, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Marc Anthony, Noah Catala, and Miranda himself as Piraguero.





