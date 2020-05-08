VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Pausing Production on TICK, TICK...BOOM! & Gives an Update on the HAMILTON Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a guest on Friday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, where he talked about his Rise Up campaign, teaching a history masterclass, the status of the Hamilton movie, and pausing production on his directorial debut!

Miranda talks about his first time directing with the movie "Tick, Tick, Boom" and pausing production of the movie because of the pandemic. He said, "We were filming on location in New York. Actually, the day we heard that Netflix was shutting down all it's productions, we were in front of Jonathan Larson's building where he actually lived." Miranda continued, "We have a really dedicated cast and crew, and Netflix has been amazing, they paid our crew all the way through the end of the shoot, which I'm really grateful for. We can't wait to get back to work when it's safe."

Miranda talks about filming the original cast of "Hamilton" and when we can expect the movie to be released saying, "We're still working on it, but we filmed the original cast in 2016, like the week before I left the show." He continued, "We're putting the finishing touches on that, so we can all watch together."

Watch all of his interview segments below!





