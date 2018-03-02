VIDEO: Lena Hall Releases the First Video From Her Obsessed: Elton John Series, 'The Bitch is Back'

Lena Hall, a singular artist who authentically and explosively brings the worlds of Rock and Broadway together, is releasing a series of EPs every month in 2018. The OBSESSED series features stripped-down vocal-intensive covers of one artist/band with whom Lena is "obsessed."

The third release in the Obsessed series is a five-track EP of Elton John songs is now available! Download or stream at lenahallobsessed.com or smarturl.it/lh-eltonjohn.

OBSESSED: Elton John Track List

1. The Bitch Is Back

2. Someone Saved My Life Tonight

3. Take Me to the Pilot

4. Have Mercy on the Criminal

5. Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

Check out the first video from this EP, Lena's cover of "The Bitch is Back," below!

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee who recently received widespread critical acclaim for her performance of the title role in the feature film Becks, which won the LA Film Festival and will be released, along with its corresponding soundtrack onFebruary 9, 2018. Following her Tony winning Broadway run in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lena toured North America alongside Josh Groban on his "Stages" tour and portrayed the dual starring roles of Hedwig and Yitzhak in Hedwig in Los Angeles (LA Drama Critics Circle nomination) and San Francisco. She originated the role of Nicola in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots, and can be seen on HBO's "Girls," Amazon Prime's "Good Girls Revolt", and heard voicing the fan-favorite role of Countess Coloratura on "My Little Pony." Hall's most recent stage appearance was starring with Marisa Tomei in Lincoln Center Theatre's How To Transcend A Happy Marriage. Hall's two solo musical revues Sin & Salvation, which played the legendary Cafe Carlyle, and The Villa Satori: Growing Up Haight Ashbury both received rave reviews and have spawned live albums. Later this year, Lena will appear opposite Jennifer Connelly in TNT's science fiction epic "Snowpiercer." @lenarockerhall

