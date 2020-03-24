VIDEO: Lauren Molina and Rob Morrison Perform Instrumental 'Send in the Clowns'

Lauren Molina and Rob Morrison posted an instrumental cover of Send in the Clowns as a belated birthday tribute to Stephen Sondheim.

Molina played the cello, which Morrison played banjo.

"A belated happy 90th birthday to the inimitable Stephen Sondheim," Molina wrote in the caption on YouTube. "This song probably captures what a lot of people are feeling right now...this must be some sort of joke, right?a?? While in quarantine we thought this instrumental tune might soothe you. Enjoy. Be safe. Stay inside."

Watch the video below!

