VIDEO: Laura Osnes Discusses the History of Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Following the Rodgers and Hammerstein movie night, as well as the Cinderella Broadway cast reunion, Laura Osnes recorded a video discussing the history of Cinderella for the official YouTube channel of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Watch the video below!

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. The musical opened on Broadway in 2013 starring Laura Osnes.

