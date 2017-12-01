VIDEO: Laura Benanti's 'Melania Trump' is Dreaming of a Dark Christmas on LATE SHOW

First Lady Melania Trump (Broadway's Laura Benanti) stopped by last night's LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT and insisted she is only planning the White House's Christmas festivities and definitely not her getaway! Watch the appearance below.

Benanti currently stars opposite Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos in Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER. The show officially opened on November 29th at Broadway's Booth Theatre and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

Benanti received a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2016 revival of SHE LOVES ME. Among her many other Broadway credits are WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, NINE and INTO THE WOODS. She also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife", HBO's "Nurse Jackie" and "Supergirl" on The CW and starred as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE.

Related Articles