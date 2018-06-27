VIDEO: Laura Benanti's 'Melania Trump' Shows Off Her Full Wardrobe of Hidden Messages

She's back! On last night's LATE SHOW, The First Lady Melania Trump (Broadway's Laura Benanti) joined Stephen Colbert to flaunt more coded clothing items from her cryptic closet. This comes after the real Melania was spotted wearing a jacket that says "I really don't care, do u?" on a recent trip to visit migrant children. Watch Benanti's appearance below!

Benanti most recently starred opposite Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos in Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER. The show officially opened on November 29th at Broadway's Booth Theatre and is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks.

Benanti received a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2016 revival of SHE LOVES ME. Among her many other Broadway credits are WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, NINE and INTO THE WOODS. She also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife", HBO's "Nurse Jackie" and "Supergirl" on The CW and starred as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE.

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with Stephen Colbert, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste and his band Stay Human, the show is broadcast from the historic and newly renovated Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on September 8, 2015.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You