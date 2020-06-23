VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Rates The President's Performance At His Tulsa Rally

Laura Benanti's Melania Trump has returned! She appeared on last night's Late Show With Stephen Colbert to share what she thought of the President's campaign rally in Tulsa and whether or not we should believe the stories about her in the book "The Art of Her Deal."

When asked what she thought of the Tulsa rally, Benanti's Melania said, "Like his performance every night, way smaller than promised, and everyone involved should get tested."

Watch the full hilarious clip below!

Benanti is was last seen on Broadway starring as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center Theater's revival of My Fair Lady. She was also recently seen on Broadway in comedy Meteor Shower and in the musical SHE LOVES ME for which she received a Tony nomination. In 2014, she joined the cast of ABC's hit series "Nashville" guest-starring as songbird Sadie Stone. Laura also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife" and HBO's "Nurse Jackie."

In addition to television work and her critically acclaimed performance as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE, Ms. Benanti is a highly celebrated, four time Tony Award-nominated stage actress who took Broadway by storm at the age of 18.

