VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Announces Plan to End Bullying Against Her on The Late Show

Oct. 17, 2018  

Laura Benanti's Melania Trump is back! In her most recent appearance on The Late Show last night, the "First Lady" Melania Trump discusses her mission to end bullying... against her.

Watch the hilarious clip below!

Laura Benanti will be returning to Broadway in My Fair Lady! She most recently starred opposite Emmy Award winners Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Shamos in Steve Martin's METEOR SHOWER.

Benanti received a Tony nomination for her performance in the 2016 revival of SHE LOVES ME. Among her many other Broadway credits are WOMEN ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN, GYPSY, NINE and INTO THE WOODS. She also appeared in recurring roles on CBS's "The Good Wife", HBO's "Nurse Jackie" and "Supergirl" on The CW and starred as Elsa Schrader in NBC's THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE.

