VIDEO: LES MISERABLES Tour Gets Ready to Hit the Road

The 60-week tour will launch from Cleveland's Playhouse Square in October.

Sep. 24, 2022  

The barricades are coming to a city near you! Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, is about to hit the road. The cast just gave BroadwayWorld a very special sneak peek and you can catch highlights of "One Day More," "I Dreamed a Dream," and "Bring Him Home" plus, catch up with the cast before they hit the road!

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES, will relaunch its tour of North America in October 2022 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH and will play more than 60 week-long and multi-week engagements through the next two years and beyond.

Celebrated tour alums Nick Cartell and Preston Truman Boyd will return to the barricades to portray the fugitive 'Jean Valjean' and 'Inspector Javert,' respectively. They are joined by Matt Crowle as 'Thénardier,' Christina Rose Hall as 'Madame Thénardier,' Haley Dortch as 'Fantine,' Devin Archer as 'Enjolras,' Christine Heesun Hwang as 'Éponine,' Gregory Lee Rodriguez as 'Marius' and Addie Morales as 'Cosette.' Cora Jane Messer and Hazel Vogel alternate in the role of 'Little Cosette/Young Éponine.' Harrison Fox and Gabriel Lafazan alternate in the role of 'Gavroche.'

The new touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Ciaran Bowling, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Kelsey Denae, Arianne DiCerbo, Genevieve Ellis, Randy Jeter, Daelynn Carter Jorif, Olivia J. Lu, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Benjamin H. Moore, Nicole Morris, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Julia Ellen Richardson, Ethan Rogers, Christopher Robin Sapp, Emily Somé, Christopher James Tamayo, Kyle Timson, J.T. Wood and David Young.

Les Miserables
Click Here to Watch the Video!


