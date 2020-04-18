VIDEO: L. Steven Taylor and Holly Ann Butler Sing 'The Tango Quarantine' RENT Parody

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

L. Steven Taylor and Holly Ann Butler performed a Rent parody, called 'The Tango Quarantine.'

The song is, of course, based on The Tango Maureen from Rent by Jonathan Larson.

Check out the parody video below!

L. Steven Taylor starred in the Broadway Company of The Lion King after traveling with The National Tour. NYC/Regional credits include Ataria, Cutman, G word, Miss Saigon, Songs For A New World, Godspell, and A Chorus Line. Film and Television credits include The Electric Company (Leo Watson) Last of The Ninth (HBO Pilot) Made For Each Other, Expiration Date, and Game Over.

Holly Ann Butler's Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include On The Town, How to Succeed (Hedy, Smitty U/S), Grease (Rizzo U/S), Happiness, and Anyone Can Whistle (Encores!). Tour credits include Evita (Eva U/S), Flashdance (Alex U/S), Shrek (Fiona U/S), Jersey Boys (Lorraine). Regional credits include Millie (Drury Lane), Urinetown, and Carousel) Film/TV credits include Looking for Trouble, Seaquest2032, and Figure It Out.





