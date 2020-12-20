VIDEO: Kristen Wiig Sings 2020-Themed 'My Favorite Things' From THE SOUND OF MUSIC on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
Wiig also got some help from Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon.
Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Kristen Wiig. In her monologue, Wiig sang a 2020-themed version of My Favorite Things from The Sound of Music.
Wiig big farewell to the year 2020 by listing her favorite things with some help from Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon.
Check out the video below!
Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Taylor Louderman, Gerard Canonico and More Star in the Trailer For New Musical Web Series, THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW
- VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Talks About THE LITTLE MERMAID, Writing a Hanukkah Song on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Says He's Quarantining After COVID-19 Exposure on ELLEN
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'O Holy Night' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT