VIDEO: Kristen Wiig Sings 2020-Themed 'My Favorite Things' From THE SOUND OF MUSIC on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Last night's episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Kristen Wiig. In her monologue, Wiig sang a 2020-themed version of My Favorite Things from The Sound of Music.

Wiig big farewell to the year 2020 by listing her favorite things with some help from Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon.

Check out the video below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.