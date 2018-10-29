VIDEO: Kerry Washington Discusses Her AMERICAN SON Role on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Oct. 29, 2018  

Today, Kerry Washington was a guest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." During her interview, Washington discussed her role in the Broadway play, AMERICAN SON.

Watch the interview below!

AMERICAN SON began performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Sonwill play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

Photo credit: David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

VIDEO: Kerry Washington Discusses Her AMERICAN SON Role on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles







More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the Music Video For 'I'll Never Love Again' From A STAR IS BORN
  • VIDEO: Listen to 'Lady Liberty,' the New Track From Barbra Streisand's Album, 'Walls'
  • VIDEO: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez Write Song For Women Running For Congress
  • VIDEO: Preview the Starry Album Supporting Family Reunification with Audra McDonald Performing Jason Robert Brown's 'Singing You Home'
  • VIDEO: Alan Menken Visits Kennedy Center's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE EMPEROR'S NEWEST CLOTHES Featuring Original Music from William Finn

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE