VIDEO: Kerry Washington Discusses Her AMERICAN SON Role on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Today, Kerry Washington was a guest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." During her interview, Washington discussed her role in the Broadway play, AMERICAN SON.

Watch the interview below!

AMERICAN SON began performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Sonwill play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

Photo credit: David M. Russell | Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution

