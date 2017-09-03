VIDEO: 'Keep Supporting New Work' Rachel Chavkin Gives Final GREAT COMET Curtain Call Speech

NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 played its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, September 3rd at the Imperial Theatre. The company has kissed their last gypsy lovers and Andrey is finally here, the only thing left is to say goodbye. Director Rachel Chavkin took the stage at the final curtain call and gave a heartfelt speech of thanks and farewell, watch below.

At the time of closing THE GREAT COMET will have played 32 previews and 336 regular performances. And what about Pierre? Plans for a national tour of THE GREAT COMET are underway with an expected launch in 2019.

THE GREAT COMET features a thrilling mix of rock, pop, soul, electronic dance music and classic Broadway. Inspired by a 70-page slice of War And Peace, the immersive staging of this unforgettable epic story brings audiences just inches from the performers as they light up Broadway in an experience like no other. THE GREAT COMET was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Outstanding Leading Actor in a Musical (Josh Groban), Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical (Denée Benton), Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical (Lucas Steele), Outstanding Direction (Rachel Chavkin), Outstanding Original Score (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Book (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Orchestrations (Dave Malloy), Outstanding Choreography (Sam Pinkleton), and Outstanding Costume Design (Paloma Young). THE GREAT COMET received two 2017 Tony Awards for Outstanding Scenic Design (Mimi Lien) and Outstanding Lighting Design (Bradley King).

