VIDEO: Kara Lindsay Stars in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Broadway Music Circus

Award-winning actor, director, and choreographer Noah Racey returns to Broadway At Music Circus as Don Lockwood in this summer's season opener Singin' in the Rain. In addition to his lead turn in Broadway At Music Circus's 2012 production of Crazy for You, Racey has performed on Broadway in Curtains, Never Gonna Dance, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Follies.

Making her Broadway At Music Circus debut as Kathy Selden, Kara Lindsay originated the role of Katherine in the Broadway production of Disney's Newsies, which she revisited for the Newsies the Musical: LIVE filmed version. In addition to her most recent appearance on Broadway as Cynthia Weil in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Lindsay has performed the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway and toured with Little House on the Prairie as Laura. Broadway At Music Circus veteran Matt Loehr will take on the role of Cosmo Brown, adding to his Broadway At Music Circus appearances in last summer's On The Town and 2016's Nice Work If You Can Get It, as well as his Broadway credits, which include The Book of Mormon as Elder McKinley, The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mary Poppins, and more.

Jennifer Knox, making her Broadway At Music Circus debut as Lina Lamont, appeared in the off-Broadway production of Disaster!, in the national tour of Cats, on screen in The Dark Knight and on television in The Blacklist. Also making his Broadway At Music Circus debut as Roscoe Dexter is Nick Santa Maria, who has performed on Broadway as Vince Fontaine in Tommy Tune's Grease, on Broadway, tour and in the film version of The Producers, and who originated the role of the Genie in Disney's Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure. Playing R.F. Simpson is Broadway At Music Circus favorite Ron Wisniski, who has toured with Beauty and the Beast, Annie, and Tintypes and appeared most recently at Broadway At Music Circus as Welch in Damn Yankees, Senator Max Evergreen in Nice Work If You Can Get It, and Herr Schultz in Cabaret.

Tickets are available by calling (916) 557-1999, at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento, or online at www.Tickets.com. Discounts are available for groups of 12 or more by calling (916) 557-1198. Tickets are now on sale for all shows, with ticket prices ranging from $45 to $99. For Disney's Newsies only, a special price of $40 is available for children ages 4 - 12. For all shows, evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are Thursday and Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. For more information: www.BroadwaySacramento.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You