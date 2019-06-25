VIDEO: Julia Murney, Alice Ripley, and More Perform With The Skivvies at Joe's Pub

Jun. 25, 2019  

Undie-rock group The Skivvies, Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, returned to Joe's Pub June 17.

Special guests for this performance included Tony Award winner Alice Ripley, Lesli Margherita, Christian Dante White, Marissa Rosen, Julia Murney, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Natalie Joy Johnson, and Ellyn Marsh.

Check out videos from the show below!

THE SKIVVIES are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. They were nominated for "Show of The Year" for the 2015 MAC Award.

VIDEO: Julia Murney, Alice Ripley, and More Perform With The Skivvies at Joe's Pub
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Shares WAITRESS Rehearsal Video
  • VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings New Take on GREASE's 'You're the One That I Want'
  • VIDEO: Middle Church Choir Sings 'You Will Be Found' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Honor of Pride Month
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON 'Broadway Brews Project' Episodes Now Streaming on The STAGE Network
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Todrick Hall in Taylor Swift's New Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup