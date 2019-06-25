VIDEO: Julia Murney, Alice Ripley, and More Perform With The Skivvies at Joe's Pub

Undie-rock group The Skivvies, Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina, returned to Joe's Pub June 17.

Special guests for this performance included Tony Award winner Alice Ripley, Lesli Margherita, Christian Dante White, Marissa Rosen, Julia Murney, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Natalie Joy Johnson, and Ellyn Marsh.

Check out videos from the show below!

THE SKIVVIES are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. They were nominated for "Show of The Year" for the 2015 MAC Award.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You