VIDEO: Joshua Henry, James Monroe Inglehart, Ashanti and More Perform 'Brand New Day' in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Ashanti, Joshua Henry, James Monroe Inglehart, Christian Dante White & the company of The Wiz performing Brand New Day from the Encores! Summer Stars 2009 #EncoresArchives
Watch the video below!
?: "Brand New Day" Ashanti, Joshua Henry, James Monroe Inglehart, Christian Dante White & the company of The Wiz- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) May 15, 2020
Encores! Summer Stars 2009 #EncoresArchives pic.twitter.com/FJv62tlWls
