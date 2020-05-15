VIDEO: Joshua Henry, James Monroe Inglehart, Ashanti and More Perform 'Brand New Day' in New #EncoresArchives

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Ashanti, Joshua Henry, James Monroe Inglehart, Christian Dante White & the company of The Wiz performing Brand New Day from the Encores! Summer Stars 2009 #EncoresArchives

Watch the video below!





