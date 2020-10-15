VIDEO: Josh Gad Gets a Surprise From GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Gad brings back Olaf to tell the character's origin story.

Gad brings back Olaf to tell the character's origin story in "Once Upon a Snowman" and celebrates "The Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom" with National Geographic.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Josh Gad is known for playing Olaf in Frozen, Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.



His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People.



Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.



His other films include Murder on the Orient Express, The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Jobs.



Josh was nominated for a Tony, Drama League and Astaire Award and won the Outer Critic Circle Award for his performance in Book of Mormon.

