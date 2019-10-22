VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Dressed as Mary Poppins for Halloween

Jonathan Groff, who stars in the new Off-Broadway "Little Shop of Horrors," was a guest on Monday night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Groff is such a big fan of Julie Andrews, who was the other guest on the show that night, that he shared the story of how he once dressed up as Mary Poppins for Halloween.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, starring Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard and Christian Borle, opened October 17 at The Westside Theatre (407 W. 43rd St, NYC), where it plays through January 19, 2020.

Howard Ashman & Alan Menken's landmark musical returns to New York under the direction of Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening), with preview performances that began on Tuesday, September 17 with the official opening night on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Joining Groff ("Seymour"), Blanchard ("Audrey") and Borle ("Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.") in the cast are Tom Alan Robbins ("Mushnik"), Kingsley Leggs ("The Voice of Audrey II"), Ari Groover ("Ronnette"), Salome Smith ("Crystal"), Joy Woods ("Chiffon") Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will join the cast of the production as "Seymour" for two weeks only, from Tuesday, November 5 through Sunday, November 17, while Jonathan Groff is on a scheduled leave from the production.





