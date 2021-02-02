VIDEO: John and Ella Travolta Revive GREASE Moves in New Super Bowl Commercial

A new Super Bowl ad for Scotts & Miracle Grow features Grease star John Travolta and his daughter, Ella, busting out some familiar moves from the beloved musical.

After briefly tussling with a camera phone, the Travoltas recreate some of the iconic choreography from "Born to Hand Jive" to the tune of "Sunday Best" by the Surfaces, prompting lifestyle mogul, Martha Stewart, to remark, "He's still got it."

The ad also features appearances from The Office star Leslie David Baker, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, actor Carl Weathers, and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell.

Grease is a 1978 American musical romantic comedy film based on the 1971 musical of the same name by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey. Written by Bronte Woodard and directed by Randal Kleiser in his theatrical feature film debut, the film depicts the lives of greaser Danny Zuko and Australian transfer student Sandy Olsson who develop an attraction for each other. The film stars John Travolta as Danny, Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, and Stockard Channing as Betty Rizzo, the leader of the Pink Ladies.