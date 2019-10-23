VIDEO: John Lithgow Talks Trump on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT!

Actor John Lithgow, author of the new book "Dumpty: The Age of Trump in Verse," thinks the President doesn't have the timing or wit to tell a joke.

Watch the clip from "The Late Show" below!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is the premier late night talk show on CBS, airing at 11:35pm EST, streaming online via CBS All Access, and delivered to the International Space Station on a USB drive taped to a weather balloon. Every night, viewers can expect: Comedy, humor, funny moments, witty interviews, celebrities, famous people, movie stars, bits, humorous celebrities doing bits, funny celebs, big group photos of every star from Hollywood, even the reclusive ones, plus also jokes.

John Lithgow's roots are in the theater. In 1973, he won a Tony Award three weeks after his Broadway debut, in David Storey's The Changing Room. Since then he has appeared on Broadway twenty more times, earning five more Tony nominations, another Tony, four Drama Desk Awards, and induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame. His Broadway performances have included major roles in My Fat Friend, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' Comedians, Anna Christie, Bedroom Farce, Beyond Therapy, M. Butterfly, The Front Page, Retreat from Moscow, All My Sons, The Columnist, and the musicals Sweet Smell of Success (his second Tony) and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You