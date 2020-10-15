VIDEO: John Legend Performs 'Never Break' at the BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Watch the emotional performance below.

John Legend performs "Never Break" on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Ohio-born Legend is a critically acclaimed, multi-award winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter. His work has garnered him nine Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, the BET Award for Best New Artist and the special Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame, among others. Legend won his first Academy Award, first Golden Globe Award, and won the 2015 Critic's Choice Award for his song "Glory," that he wrote and performed with Common, for the film Selma. He won a Tony Award for the Broadway revival of "Jitney."

Legend played Jesus in the "Jesus Christ Superstar" live production in 2018.

The 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS will broadcast live on Wednesday, October 14 at 8/7c on NBC. The three-hour telecast, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will feature the year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy moments. This will mark Clarkson's third time hosting the hugely popular award show after receiving unanimous acclaim as host in 2018 and 2019. Country legend Garth Brooks will receive this year's coveted Icon Award. BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music. The 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS is produced by Dick Clark productions. Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, Kelly Clarkson, Robert Deaton and Amy Thurlow are executive producers.

