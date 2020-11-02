VIDEO: John Gallagher Jr. & Gillian Jacobs Play 'Sorry, Bye'

They have to pick one item out of a grouping to get rid of forever.

The stars of the new horror film, Come Play, play the new game, "Sorry, Bye," where they have to pick one item out of a grouping to get rid of forever.

Watch the fun clip below!

New York actor John Gallagher Jr. has shown his talent and versatility across the mediums of television, film and theater. John starred opposite Jeff Daniels in Aaron Sorkin's "The Newsroom." At the same time, John was starring opposite Frances McDormand and Richard Jenkins in the critically acclaimed "Olive Kitteridge" miniseries for HBO.

Gallagher's other television credits include: "Law & Order: SVU," "Love Monkey," "Law & Order: CI," "NYPD Blue," "Ed," "The West Wing" and "Law & Order." No stranger to the big screen, Gallagher's film credits include: The Belko Experiment (upcoming), Valencia (upcoming), Short Term 12, The Heart Machine, Margaret, Jonah Hex, Whatever Works, The Good Student and Pieces of April. One of Gallagher's most notable achievements is his Tony Award-winning performance as "Moritz Stiefel" in Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater's rock musical Spring Awakening, for which he also received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations. John's other theatre credits include: Green Day's Broadway musical American Idiot, Broadway's Jerusalem, David Lindsay-Abaire's Pulitzer Prize-winning Rabbit Hole (Broadway), Current Events, Kimberly Akimbo, Port Authority and Farragut North.

