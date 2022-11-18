Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jessica Chastain Tells the Story of Her Dog's Broadway Debut on THE TONIGHT SHOW

A Doll's House will debut on Broadway in the spring.

Nov. 18, 2022  

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, Jessica Chastain discussed returning to Broadway in 2023 in a revival of A Doll's House.

Chastain reminisced about the last time she was on Broadway in The Heiress in 2012 and told the story of when her three-legged dog, Chaplain, made his Broadway debut in the production.

"The great thing about live theatre is anything can happen and I think that's part of the feeling with the audience, too. When I go to live theatre, I'm like, 'Oh, there's a pause. Did someone forget their lines?' It's just like this exciting thing," Chastain shared before telling the story.

Chastain also discussed winning an Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye, doing a potential Death Becomes Her remake with Anne Hathaway, and more. Watch the new interview below!

A Doll's House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater.

One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater's most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

Production dates, theater, ticketing information, creative team, and additional casting for A Doll's House will be announced shortly. To sign up to receive the latest news about A Doll's House on Broadway, please visit www.adollshousebway.com.

Watch the new interview here:

