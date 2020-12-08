VIDEO: Jeremy O. Harris Recruits Seth Meyers to Tweet at Rihanna About the Federal Theatre Project

Jeremy O. Harris talks about Slave Play's 12 Tony nominations, the future of theater after the coronavirus pandemic and asks a special favor of Seth Meyers.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

The Federal Theatre Project was a New Deal program established during the Great Depression to fund theatre and other forms of live performance.

Despite being considered major success, having provided millions of dollars in aid to working artists, the fund was cut off in 1939 due to allegations that it perpetrated an anti-capitalist, communist agenda.

Harris is a writer and performer. His full-length plays include: Slave Play, Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.

Harris co-wrote A24's film Zola with director Janicza Bravo, is developing a pilot at HBO, and worked on their hit new series "Euphoria." He is the 11th recipient of THE Vineyard Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. He is a graduate of the Yale M.F.A. Playwriting Program.

